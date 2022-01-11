Parineeti Chopra sported a brown co-ord set with a snug teddy coat to beat the Mumbai Winter: Yay or Nay?

Mumbai is currently revelling in one what seems to be one of the coldest winters for the city. Temperatures are dropping and sweaters, cardigans and jackets have all been brought out to brave the weather. Parineeti Chopra too seemed to want to cosy up in the chilly weather. She was spotted at the airport in the snuggest and cosy look and we're definitely taking notes from her.

At the airport, Pari, who gave us three spectacular films in 2021 stepped out in a cosy brown athleisure set. A chocolate brown sweatshirt paired with a set of matching joggers. The Girl on the Train actress topped this off with a statement long teddy coat that looked super comfortable and chic. A pair of white sneakers, minimal gold hoop earrings, a white face mask and her favourite Saint Laurent tote bag made for the diva's perfect travel companions.

Her tote made from both cotton and leather retails at USD 2,090 which roughly converts to around Rs. 1,54,740, sans taxes. The actress has a soft spot for the designer label as this isn't her first tote bag from the luxury brand.

The 33-year-old star has truly been elevating her airport looks recently. She too hopped on the athleisure bandwagon for her airport looks and we're taking notes. Her airport look from last night though is that we are all going to channel to brave the weather for the next few days.

What are your thoughts on Parineeti Chopra's looks? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

