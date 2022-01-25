Parineeti Chopra stepped into a desi diva mode in Faabiiana's saree and Masaba Gupta's lehenga: Yay or Nay?

If you're a true desi diva at heart, would you ever be disappointed to be in a non-stop dress-up game? With a rush of weddings happening in all its glory, we're all seeking ensembles that can take our getups to the peak level of glamour. Being constantly reminded of contemporary sarees and voluminous skirts will now be common and if you're currently looking for these gems, you're at the right hub of all things pretty. We have two references that are ideal for sangeet, cocktail, or a daytime muhurtham.

Since we've already established the type of ensembles that are going to be ever-buzzy picks for a wedding guest, let's dive straight into the details of Parineeti Chopra's new looks. It sure looks like Fashion Stylist, Tanya Ghavri and The Girl on the Train actress are on a stellar streak of dishing out some fabulous desi looks. Two days ago, the starlet was dressed in a white sharara set from Ritika Marichandani and the latest entrants are Faabiiana's pink saree and Masaba Gupta's black lehenga.

The rose pink saree entailed accordion pleats that created a very eye-soothing picture. It was gorgeously decorated with broad pleated borders that made for breezy ruffles. She aced the 'retro' girl look with the full-sleeved blouse that bore a close-neck. Now you're officially set for a winter wedding. This desi look was tied up with utmost grace and hence, gold mirror-work juttis, a gold choker and twisted-like earrings. Her side-parted wavy tresses were carried with much elan and her glossy pink pout, wing eyeliner, and highlighted cheeks complemented beautifully.

Another look that made the scene of blessing our eyes was a basic crew-neck crop top that fitted her body extremely well. This full-sleeved number was clubbed with 70's flower lehenga coloured in black and gold foil that made up beautiful prints of two kinds. The high-waist skirt made for a star match with that of the chunky statement-tiered necklace and circular earrings. Parineeti's middle-parted straight hair, peach glossy lips, and her winged eyeliner shone bright.

