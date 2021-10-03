Parineeti Chopra's airport style is all about luxe love with a Prada bag and Gucci slippers; Yay or Nay?

Many outfits drop by and a few stay in the most flamboyant way. Dresses can easily gain a favourite title. A conveyor of comfort and chic formula, let's just say it hits different every time you wear one. Name a place you would wish to visit with a dress? Everywhere, Isn't it? Don't let this love rust away, here's another you'd give your vote for.

is lately on a jet-setting spree to the Maldives. The favoured destination amongst the starlets and almost every other neighbour of yours, this water location is indeed a night to remember. While the crystal clear blue water can charm you in seconds, you can treat yourself a little extra by playing dress-up. The Jabariya Jodi actress has been scoring big in the airport-style department. Seen here yet again doing it right in a tie-dye shirt dress, the ultra-natty starlet went all cool with her jet-set outfit. The mini denim number featured an out-of-the-ordinary white pocket that came with typography printed in black and had a few strings attached to it which further cascaded to reach the hemline of the dress.

The outfit also entailed a wrap-style feature at the front which was made with the same fabric. Parineeti rolled the sleeves up and accessorised it with an expensive and plush white Prada handbag that costs Rs. 2,40,000 and uber-stylish Gucci slippers worth Rs. 58,000. Her outfit was tied up with a white smartwatch, matching mask, and circular-shaped sunglasses.

Is this look a YAY or NAY for you? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday to Kriti Sanon: When celebs proved green shararas are endlessly loving