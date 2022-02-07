Parineeti Chopra's desi show in House of Masaba's striped saree and black blouse is a chic sight: Yay or Nay?

We don't know about you but for us, the definition of the best attire is always a saree. It's that one ensemble that definitely has what it takes to create a look especially with the equal measure of glamour and elegance it carries with it. It's infectious when it comes to wooing you into investing in it. If you're a fashion girl who wants to give the most well-dressed person in the room a run for her money, here's the saree you need to add to your closet right now.

Just saying, we've added this gorgeous, chic, and sharp-looking saree to our hearts already! Our screens have been heated up to the max lately with Parineeti Chopra going glam on putting out looks for a reality show. While she sits as a judge, all we think of is how to get a close glimpse of her and all that she dons. The latest one brought the classic black and white stripes. She killed it looking like a queen as she was styled by Tanya Ghavri in the House of Masaba creation. The saree is worth Rs. 20,000 featured broad prints of stripes and a gold embroidered border with a mini scalloped hem. Draped loosely, this was teamed with a black blouse with a close-neck, three-quarter sleeves, and gold foil that put floral designs on show.

Just in case you had forgotten about the beauty of stripes, this is how to revive it into your style for the love of looking like a diva. Miss Chopra's ethnic look was wrapped up with gold chaandbalis that entailed pearls and a ring. Her hair was tied into a ponytail and brown glossy lipstick, kohl-rimmed eyes and smokey eyes made us obsess over her makeup.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Sonam Kapoor Ahuja: 5 divas who made going green with kurtas look the best