Parineeti Chopra's fab winter style with beret cap & Louis Vuitton bag is on our radar: Yay or Nay?

Could you name an outfit you've given the most attention to lately? It has to be by default jackets or an ensemble that has a party element. We've all been finding ways to battle the cold the season has set us up with. Wrapping up has been the talk of December from putting gifts together, to taking breaks off from work life and staying snug to heaps of warm outfits, you've had so many reasons to make memories this month. Celebrities too are having a merry time globe-trotting and here's one actress who makes winter look so fun, cute, and worth living.

Parineeti Chopra just dropped a pretty postcard online from Prague captioned as, "Europe x NYE. Thank you 2021. You blessed me." Showing us what a cosy vacation looks like, she bundled up herself in a light brown sweatshirt with ribbed hem and crew-neck details. She wore this over a turtleneck black top and these looked complete when teamed with an olive green puffer jacket, and faux leather spandex. Black lace-up boots, beige beret cap, black gloves, and Louis Vuitton's multi-pochette crossbody bag proves no look is ever top-notch without accessories that look phenomenal. She brought a medley of colours to her day's outfit that looks slightly bizarre.

Her OOTN also had the black top and looked truly complementing with a white quilted jumper. It's her black beanie with furry details that made this look an adorable one for us. She wore the same LV bag and had her pout coloured, tresses open, and eyelashes enhanced with mascara.

