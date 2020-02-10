Parineeti Chopra's latest Louis Vuitton bag is almost as good as a brand new car; Here's Why

The actress took to her Instagram to show off her latest arm candy and we can't stop staring!

is one of the many actresses who has her fashion game on point. Just some time ago, the diva went viral because of her stunning black saree that stole hearts across the country. The actress also has a large kitty of luxury bags from designer houses and shows them off at every possible occasion. Her most recent purchase has left us flabbergasted and we can't stop staring!

Pari took to her Instagram to share pictures of her latest airport look, that she has been acing. The actress picked out a simple crisp white shirt that she styled in a half tucked-in manner into her baggy jeans that were rolled up to just below her knees. She paired this with classic white sneakers a face mask, dark sunnies and a sling Louis Vuitton monogrammed bag. While entire look was relatively simple, it was the bag that stood out and made quite a statement.

The Louis Vuitton Bumbag is a Limited Edition one with giant monogram logos on it. Made from canvas in white and khaki shades, the bag also featured a buckle, two zippers that made for a large storage space. She wore the belt bag across her body

The bag costs a whopping 4060 USD or a whopping 2.90 lakhs without shipping, for the bag.

The total price of the bag is almost three lakhs and can easily get one a basic car in India!

We loved how Pari pulled off the chic bag and how well it matched with her otherwise classic look. We absolutely loved her look from head-to-toe and thought she styled it well.

What are your thoughts on Parineeti's look? Love it or hate it? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :Instagram

