Parineeti Chopra's nails her airport look in a blue pantsuit styled with a Gucci crossbody bag; Yay or Nay?

Looks like a chic style is on your edit. Would you be reading this edit otherwise? No doubt it's the influence of pantsuits that keeps us going on a look-decode streak. A pantsuit is definitely precious for its classiness and versatility which is greatly known. Its hype is no du jour, we've taken it around the sun and moon maybe not in equal measure but we know it's possible. Expect it to be classy, fashionable, and saucy. Parineeti Chopra's latest airport look has put pantsuits on top of our minds again and maybe a location too?

Pastels are doing good and glam. We've returned to being on the kick of power dressing with pantsuits now and this is what a killer style is made up of. The Saina actress was photographed at the Mumbai airport this morning dressed in a coordinated sky blue blazer with shoulder pads immaculately teamed with high-waisted trousers. Adding a flashy colour to your look can take it to an over-the-top level so let's show you how to avoid it rightly.

Lean into a full uber-cool look with a white crop top which can be made to look the best with black tinted sunnies and a white Gucci bag which she took out for her European holiday in 2020 as well. The Marmont circular bag curated with a matelassé chevron leather featured a chain shoulder strap and double G hardware in gold. She wore the Rs 1 lakh accessory as a crossbody bag and when combined with white sneakers, her look was completed. The 33-year-old tied her hair into a ponytail and a pink pout was accompanied by matte makeup.

