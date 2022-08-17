Parineeti Chopra's sweatsuit styled with a Louis Vuitton tote bag is an all cool airport look; Yay or Nay?

Keep calm and take the sweatsuit slay energy forward. It's monsoon, you can't have yourself dressed up in midriff-revealing crop tops and mini skirts all the time unless the chills are certain to not rain on your fashion parades. Do you want to warm yourself up to an uber-cool look? Enter: A co-ordinated sweatsuit as approved by Parineeti Chopra. Since the extreme chill days aren't behind us yet, this can be a gem to behold.

It's true, most of us wish to be innovative in terms of how we style ourselves up every day even if a few outfits are sure to blow our budget for the month. On some, we like it light and the rest glam and extra. Since we're all not officially ready to say gone are the sweatsuit days, how about you take notes on how to style this sporty look? Dressed in what you could call athleisure wear, the Saina actress opted for a co-ordinated sweatsuit.

The colour just stands out perfectly with a blend of orange and red. The Nike sweatshirt featured drop shoulders, ribbed crew neck, cuffs, and a broad hem. Parineeti wore this with sweatpants that had elasticated hems. Her airport look included white sneakers and a golden textured baseball cap. Speaking of a luxe look would mean almost nothing without special attention given to her Louis Vuitton OnTheGo tote bag. It bore double handles and its iconic signature monogram print. Parineeti left her dyed hair down and had a winged black eyeliner on. Heavy makeup, what? Keep it simple and yet so pretty.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon to Sara Ali Khan: 7 Celebs who showed how to shine max in dresses on your birthday