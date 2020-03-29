Paris and London's Men's Fashion Week and Couture Fashion Week cancelled due to Covid 19 outbreak

Fashion runways are the latest to be affected by the pandemic. Read on.

Everything from the Olympics to film festivals and even the MET Gala has been postponed indefinitely due to the Coronavirus outbreak that has brought the world down to its knees. The pandemic has also affected the fashion industry as fashion weeks too are taking a huge blow thanks to the current state of affairs.

Summer runway shows at London, Paris and Milan that were set to take place during summer have been either cancelled or postponed indefinitely. Paris Haute Couture Week and Paris and London men's shows have been cancelled. The Milan shows on the other hand, are being postponed to September 2020 and are set to merge with the womenswear fashion week schedule.

To keep up and not get rid of the concept completely, digital options are being explored by brands. The British Fashion Council said they were looking for new ways to digitise their fashion showcase. The entire industry is attempting to look for ways to hold their runway and trunk shows during the current state of affairs.

In addition to cancelled shows and the CDFA Fashion Awards, there is a disruption in the buying season. Furthermore, fashion houses too are contributing to the cause in every way they can. Gucci and Ralph Lauren have donated large sums of money to fight against the pandemic. Burberry is no longer producing trench coats but is helping in producing trench coats and masks. Louis Vuitton is using its perfume equipment to produce more sanitiser for the cause.

