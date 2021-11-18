Patralekhaa & Rajkummar Rao make for an adorable couple at the airport in Torani and Kunal Rawal: Yay or Nay?

Rajkummar Rao and longtime girlfriend Patralekhaa finally tied the knot on November 14th, after dating for 11 years. The duo took to their social media to shade the adorable pictures from their intimate wedding in Chandigarh, were both Raj and Patralekhaa Paul picked pieces from Sabyasachi for their big day.

Making their first appearance after their big day, the husband and wife duo were spotted at the airport and struck a pose for the shutterbugs looking joyous in love. The actor sported a white outfit from Kunal Rawal's shelf. His frayed braille knotted kurta featured tonal knotwork and fish-eye buttons on it. He styled the jute linen number with straight cut vanilla-hued pants and completed his look with a pair of white sneakers and tinted sunglasses.

Beside him, his new wife looked beautiful in a blood-red saree from Torani. The silk organza number was styled with a strappy, bralette-style blouse and featured a hand embroidered border as she linked hands with her husband. Patralekhaa completed her look with a swipe of red lipstick and her hair pulled back into an elegant bun and her mangalsutra.

It's safe to say the couple looks adorable together as they posed for the paparazzi. The actress looked like a newlywed in the red saree that looked absolutely regal on her as she complimented her dapper husband in his contrasting white outfit. Here's wishing them a lifetime of happiness!

