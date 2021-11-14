Patralekhaa is a soon to be bombshell bride in an off shoulder gown from JADE by Monica & Karishma

Weddings hold a different meaning to every person out there. Some like it intimate, and the rest prefer it to be loud. No matter your preferences, you can work it off without making room for disasters. Even the type of trousseau you kit out for you and your partner can impact the whole mood of your wedding. If you're big on fashion, and can't find the one that can help you mystically initiate your wedding celebrations, here's something that will help you hit that start button.

It’s definitely not uncommon to hear tea about stars tying the knot almost every month. Some stay a rumour, while the others happen. From Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding that’s mostly anticipated to take place next year and the next hot-topic couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding scheduled to turn the lights on at the Six Senses Fort in Rajasthan, and almost a day away from tying the knot, Patralekhaa, and Rajkummar Rao, the CityLights actors are currently making the world go awe at The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort, New Chandigarh. Here’s the fashion scoop from what the Nanu Ki Jaanu actress picked out for her pre-wedding celebration last evening.

She was a beauty in white who radiated so gorgeously in Jade by Monica & Karishma’s off-shoulder gown. White became the colour of the party and it wasn’t the bride alone in white but everyone from the groom to guests dripped themselves in the divine deal. Patralekhaa’s sparked up a chic look as her strapless ensemble featured a scalloped neckline with pointed edges and the bodice glowed with the gold embroidery. It also had sparkling embellishments embroidered on it and attached to it was the white silk skirt which had a thigh-high front slit enough to draw the focus to her toned legs and the train that made it look as graceful as an outfit can get.

Her floor-length number was accessorised with unjoined accessories that shimmered strikingly with necklace and bracelet. Patralekhaa’s OOTN was sealed off with flat footwear that bore studs on it and had her skin dewin’ it right with oodles of shine, bright lipstick, eyebrows groomed, and kohl-rimmed eyes. Her hair was pulled back into a low bun, it truly was a starry night that will be remembered for life. Her soon-to-be husband was dressed in all things desi only to look so dapper.

Do you like this gown? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Rhea Kapoor in an Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla reception dress made us say ‘here’s the prettiest bride ever’