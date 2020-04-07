People are making face masks at home; Here's how you can do it with just 2 hair ties and a piece of cloth

The shortage of face masks and protective gear has led to people DIYing everything and here’s how they are making masks at home and no, you do not need to use a needle or a thread!

The Coronavirus pandemic has left everyone in a state of panic. This has led to a lot of people panic buying and storing masks and protective gears like there’s no tomorrow. Hoarding and panic buying of masks has led to a shortage of them in the medical industry and also for some people out in the public. While it has become imperative to use a protective layer before stepping put, people have resorted to what we’d like to call ‘jugaad’ or in better terms ‘DIY’ to make ends meet.

In a DIY mask-making technique that is going viral, people are making facemasks with layers of protective cloth and just 2 hair ties. Hair ties and a piece of cloth is something we can find in every household. The trick includes taking a square piece of cloth or a bandana and folding it into a rectangle of almost 3 inches in width. Once it’s folded, we can see a long strip in the shape of a rectangle. The next step includes putting two hair ties through the end and leaving another 3 inches of cloth at the end. Once done, fold the excess cloth at the end and bring it to the centre and voila your DIY face mask is ready!

Now, this is not a medical-grade mask but can do the drill due to the layers of fabric that can protect your nose and mouth.

Here are a few videos that show how to make a face mask at home:

