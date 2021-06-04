Perk up your mirror selfie fashion with cues from Kendall Jenner

All ready to head out? Fill your gallery with your stunning pictures. Kendal Jenner shows you how to get your fashion style and mirror selfie moves.

Thanks to the concept of cameras, it’s made life easier for us to click pictures of ourselves at any given time with zero help from anybody. Although professional photoshoots are done by photographers, selfies work fine for us when we’re in the mood to dress up and take umpteen pictures. But, have you felt that mirror selfies are a whole different ball game, and wearing clothes that complement them is a next-level task? Here’s one such Hollywood beauty who is the doyen of the mirror selfie game.

The American model, Kendall Nicole Jenner’s mirror selfies are a delight to the eyes and the clothes are so impeccable. Be it with a swimsuit or a picture before she heads out, there’s one that will surely give us a peek of her OOTD on most days. Here are a few posts that made it to our “wow list”. Scroll and take both selfie and fashion tips!

Suit up in all-black-everything! With a full-sleeved formal shirt, wide-legged pants and a belt cinched at the waist, Kendall looks like the coolest boss out there. Tip: Add a pop of royal orange with a phone case.

Does your Beach-ready checklist entail a straw cowboy hat and a printed string bikini? You’re sure to make a sensuous statement. But, first, get your phone to click a picture of you.

A print and a selfie frame to love. What are empty elevators for? Put your phone to use just like Kendall. She donned an animal print two-piece ensemble that bore a printed top with studded halter neck details and trousers. Tip: Pick a colourful phone case of your choice and let your slender figure grab all the spotlight.

Never underestimate the power of washroom selfies. Kendall rocked it all in a noodle strap polka dot body con mini dress, omega necklace, and a shoulder bag. Tip: Let your phone case go well with your overall outfit.

Embrace the winters in style! Grab a turtle neck top, full-length skinny pants, leather utility jacket detailed with oversized pockets, and drawstrings. Kendall clubbed the look with a mini backpack and knee-high boots. Tip: Pick a black phone cover to follow the colour palette.

How many mirror selfies do you take in a day? Let us know in the comments below.

