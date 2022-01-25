Pharrell Williams partners with Tiffany & Co. for sunglasses; Gets called out for copying Mughal Antiques

Pharrell William has expanded his horizons from just making music to fashion as well. The ace musician has collaborated with Adidas Originals for multiple seasons to design new shoes. Now, it's moved on to jewellery.

At the Kenzo show at the Paris Fashion Week, the musician hinted at a partnership with Tiffany & Co. The luxury jewellery brand also posted a picture of the musician in the custom-designed sunglasses and was instantly faced with backlash from netizens and followers. The sunglasses were called out for the similarity between them and a rare pair of spectacles dated back to the Mughal ages.

The Mughal spectacles are dated to be from the 17th century and feature teardrop-shaped lenses made from emerald stones. The pair of spectacles also has a layer of diamonds on the rims of the piece and were believed to be designed to help the wearer ward off evil and eventually attain enlightenment.

Both the emerald and clear lens spectacles went up for auction in October 2021 at Sothebys London as part of the 1,000 Years of Islamic Art exhibition but were not sold to any buyer. It was believed that these spectacles were one of a kind.

Not only Diet Sabya but international fashion watchdog Diet Prada and a vast number of netizens too have called out the brand for blatantly copying the design.

