Phoebe Philo, former Celine artistic director is launching her OWN brand backed by LVMH

The designer who has garnered a loyal fan base is all set to launch her own namesake fashion house! More details inside.

Acclaimed fashion designer Phoebe Philo, known for her work at Celine and made the brand what it is, left the brand three and a half years ago. In February last year, WWD reported that the designer was planning a new collection.

News broke that Philo is all set to return to fashion, this time as an independent designer with a namesake fashion house. Luxury French group LVMH is working as a minority investor in her brand that is set to feature both clothing and accessories. The remarkable designer told sources that she would reveal more about the brand early next year.

Phoebe did give a brief statement in which she divulged that she is back in her studio, "And making once again has been both exciting and incredibly fulfilling." Additionally, Philo said that she was happy to be back in touch with her audience and be independent and experiment with things on her own terms. She also stated that she was happy to receive support from the Luxury fashion house LVMH, of which chairman Bernard Arnault called Philo, "One of the most talented designers of our time."

Philo has an exciting history of working with and launching some of the best designers. She and Stella Mc Cartney were classmates in fashion school and even worked with her on launching the latter's collection! She then worked at Chloe, and Celine and is best known for her minimal aesthetics and artistic power.

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton looks pretty in a Beulah London dress for Wimbledon final; Makes quick change for Euro 2020

Share your comment ×