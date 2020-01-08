Phoebe Waller Bridge to auction off her Ralph and Russo suit to raise money for Australian bushfire relief

Fleabag’s star Phoebe Waller-Bridge takes a conscious decision to raise funds for Australian bushfire relief and we couldn’t adore her more. Take a look!

California, Siberia and now Australia, we are paying a huge price for our unsupervised toxic habits. Record breaking temperatures and months of severe drought have fuelled a series of massive bushfires across Australia. The loss of animals, humans and hectares and hectares of land is deeply saddening. With climate crisis at its peak right now we need more and more people to promote lifestyle changes. Celebrities have been very vocal about the climate crisis and are taking initiatives to do their part and influencing more people to regulate and change their erratic behaviour. With Joaquin Phoenix pledging to wear the same Stella McCartney tuxedo throughout the award season to Leonardo DiCaprio who has been very vocal about climate change, it’s high time we take an initiative.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge was the star of the night as she bagged the Best Actress in a Musical and Comedy TV Series award for her much acclaimed role in Fleabag at the 2020 Golden Globes. She showed up at the event in a black and golden sequin tuxedo and bailed out on a shirt. The actress expressed her deep concern over the Australian bushfires and has pledged to sell her stunning suit by Ralph and Russo that she wore for the award ceremony. She made a bold move by revealing her plans to auction “one of the most extraordinary things I’ve ever worn” backstage at the event and donating all the money towards relief in Australia.

Her act to auction off her suit is an ideal example of how fashion can not just harm but do good as well. Now it’s up to you which side you choose to be on. We applaud the actress’s decision and hope that 2020 is the year fashion takes a backseat in polluting and makes drastic moves towards the betterment of the only plant we can live one. What lifestyle changes are you planning on adopting? Comment below and let us know.

