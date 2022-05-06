Pinkvilla Style Icons: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Alia Bhatt, Indian stars who honoured sarees on global stage

Love for a saree is always in the air. Oozing classic glamour is the ultimate motto of this attire whether in a traditional or a contemporary mode. It brings with it a cocktail of opulence and elegance, and this is a sort of promising indulgence that keeps the obsession strong and alive. Let's heap the much-deserving and earned praises with some fabulous throwbacks of Indian divas who hit the right fashion nail with sarees on a global stage. Absolutely iconic, we saw celebrities flaunt their roots like it's always meant to be done.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Speaking of excellence personified, the mother-of-one frequents Cannes in the most delicious-looking ensembles in true OG style. Dressed in a Neeta Lulla creation, there was a marriage between traditional and modern aesthetics, we love max! She donned a green silk saree with a gold zari border which wasn't draped the regular-like and was teamed with a strappy blouse that featured colourful embroidery. It was a gold affair with a necklace, earrings, bangle, ring, and a watch that rounded out her red carpet look.

Priyanka Chopra

When does she fail to deliver a spot-on look? An all-rounder without a doubt, she made it to the Tribute at Festival Du Film De Marrakech to receive an award in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla sari. It merged the charm of mukaish work, hand-embroidered embellishments, and gold borders. This was worn with a strapless blouse and wrapped up with a single necklace that exuded intense grandeur.

Alia Bhatt

Ever the best source of style inspiration, the starlet took Rimple and Harpreet Narula's saree for the premiere of Gangubai Kathiawadi in Berlin. Another red carpet moment, another dreamy moment of slay! Styled by Ami Patel, the chiffon number featured sequin embroidery spread like a beautiful sparkly wildfire and was coupled with scalloped borders. Staying in tune with the ever-hot detail, it also had fringes and Doris to amp it up. The 29-year-old wore this with a strappy blouse and accessorised it up with silver and emerald earrings.

Deepika Padukone

The one who is known for eluding from making style blunders made a striking debut in 2010 at Cannes. We're already waiting for what's in store for us this May as she's set to add another carpet look to her history-making archive. The 36-year-old picked out an immaculate and massively gorgeous white saree. Curated with all things gold and draped classically, it entailed embroidery done in gold foil. This was clubbed with a sleeveless deep neck blouse that was heavily studded and paid heed to go gold and bright exceptionally well. Her desi look was accessorised with a clutch, watch, tiered handcuff, and danglers earrings.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Often the one to walk the Anamika Khanna route, this soon-to-be mother is not in great spirits when playing dress-up. Her blush pink organza saree was draped in a dhoti style and had chunky floral gold embroidery which was a pretty sight indeed! The Neerja actress teamed this with a cropped, short-sleeved, and deep neck blouse that bore rusty gold embroidery and was further capped with the oomph of a tulle cape that also had a scalloped border. Royalty at its best, the 36-year-old sealed off her look at Cannes with t-strap satin stilettos, a clutch, and a choker necklace.

Vidya Balan

A desi icon for a reason who brings the most remarkable looks. This South-Indian beauty showed up at Cannes 2013 in a silk saree glammed up with gold zari and maroon borders. The Sherni actress kept it majestic and classic with a full-sleeved blouse, embellished potli bag with an enticing addition of cowrie shells, statement earrings, rings, and kadas.

