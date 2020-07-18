PinkvillaThinks: Leading ladies, it's time to ditch your usual silhouettes and try out new designer creations

For years now, we have seen celebrities go back to the same designer or silhouettes when it comes to dressing up. Don’t you think it’s time to change that?

Bollywood has always been known for its glamour and eccentric style for as long as we can remember. However, when it comes to the leading ladies of B-Town, they all have their personal style statements and don’t often step out of their comfort zones. While celebrities like have started to experiment with the kind of outfits she dons, the actress keeps circling back to her sleek buns and Sabyasachi ensembles and that's no hidden secret! Even when it comes to , she loves to play with trendy silhouettes that fit right into her comfort zone and loves to keep things laid-back. You'll rarely find her ditching her strapless gowns on the red carpet and stepping out her usual style!

The same is the case with choosing the right designer for a show or an event. While the Sabyasachis and Manish Malhotras of the industry have carved their names and quite the niche when it comes to their signature designs, celebrities ought to start experimenting more. It's 2020 and we are definitely having conversations about going 'Vocal for Local' . It's time to make the shift and let the other designers and comparatively smaller brands have their fair share of the limelight.

Let's be honest here, each celebrity in the industry, be it big or small comes with their own entourage and their whole and soul job is to make the celebrities look good. We say in this in the nicest way possible that it's time for the stylists to ditch their list of designer PRs and look for fresher ones apart from the top 10 in the industry. We've reached a point where every celebrity has started to look alike at events because they usually just opt for the same designer, a similar colour palette and a standard metaphorical rule book on what works and what doesn't. I mean, we do love a good faceoff but come on, you get our point, right?

We think stylists need to push their muses towards a more fashion-forward direction for sure. We are not against them choosing the top designers, but girl, at least go out and give a chance to the others. If you're a fashion enthusiast just like us, you'll know what the fashion industry and budding brands have to offer. It's time we change the fashion narrative and widen our horizons with a newer, fresher perspective on dressing up right! And, even if you’re choosing the same designer, at least switch things up a bit!

Do you agree with us? Let us discuss in the comments section below.

And for those who are wondering what #PinkvillaThinks is, it is our new way to discuss unspoken topics that need to be addressed! Suggestions are welcome!

