Pongal 2022: Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif: 6 Celeb inspired silk sarees looks for your at home celebrations

Pongal is a major four-day harvest festival celebrated in the south of India. Today marks the first day of celebrations where everyone at home joins together to make the traditional rice dish, Pongal. Apart from decorating homes with colour rangoli, the rituals include oil bathing, decorating cows, eating sugarcanes and much more. To look regal on this special day, women drape silk sarees and men wear white shirts and mundu. Silk sarees have a special place for every Indian festival and though your celebrations might be confined to your homes, draping the gorgeous piece of silk will spark the grand festive vibes. Here are 6 celeb-inspired ways to look ravishing in sarees today!

Alia Bhatt

The RRR actress’ green silk saree from Madhurya Creations is a simple and elegant one that she teamed with a matching sleeveless blouse. The Kanjeevaram silk saree bore golden borders and floral motifs. Bright pink lips, bronzer, black bindi elevate Alia’s glam quotient and the golden jhumkas and neatly tied bun adorned with gajra sealed the traditional look perfectly.

Katrina Kaif

Keeping it as minimal as possible, Katrina Kaif looked glorious in her rani pink silk saree. The plain saree with a golden border was styled up with a statement ring, earrings and with flawless makeup and bouncy mane. Her subtle makeup gave a freshness to the vibrant look and we loved how simple yet beautiful the star looked in her silk saree. Even you can pick out a silk saree from your mom's closet and make a statement like Katrina Kaif this Pongal!

Janhvi Kapoor

The Dhadak star’s fuss-free look in multi colour Kanjeevaram silk saree is yet another regal style inspiration you can bookmark to celebrate Pongal. Her mustard yellow traditional silk saree featured a red and purple big zari border and was teamed up with a brocade work blouse that bore elbow-length sleeves and a round neck. Janhvi left her hair open and glammed up with subtle makeup.

Madhuri Dixit

Purple is a wonderful colour that exudes bold, bright & confident vibes. Madhuri Dixit's timeless silk drape from Raw Mango stood out with its colour and simplicity. She matched her sleeveless blouse to the gold border and motifs on her saree and opted for gold dangle earrings, stacked bangles, classic red bindi and a low bun with gajra to give her ethnic avatar a traditional charm.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani’s organza silk saree from Punit Balana is a great pick for millennials who need their ethnic look to have a trendy style tweak with modern design elements. Her pink soft silk saree featured intricate and dabka work along the edges and the diva paired it with a strappy blouse that bore geometric block prints and Resham work. Her contemporary choice of jewellery that consisted of a diamond Polki necklace and a green stone statement ring gave it a modern chic vibe. Kiara pulled her hair back into a ponytail and looked enchanting as ever in her silk saree.

Kangana Ranaut

How can we complete our list of elegant silk saree looks without mentioning the queen of sarees, Kangana Ranaut! The Thalaivii actress has a silk saree of all kinds and we absolutely love each one it! Her Sabyasachi green Kanjeevaram saree is an ethereal one that she teamed with a brown blouse. She styled her look with statement earrings and a necklace. A neat hairdo and nude makeup accentuated her look.

Happy Pongal!

Which diva’s stunning silk saree look would you take inspiration from to spruce up your at-home Pongal celebrations? Tell us in the comments below.

