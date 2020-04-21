Poo in K3G to Geet in Jab We Met: Kareena Kapoor Khan's ICONIC looks from her films that went viral

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one actress who never goes out of style. Check out her iconic looks from her films that we still try to replicate!

The true Begum of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan has managed to stay relevant through more than one generation. The actress hasn't let anybody steal her thunder and continues to maintain a work-life balance, by working through her pregnancy and even after delivering ber son Taimur Ali Khan! There is no stopping the diva, it seems. From sporting iconic sarees to glamorous sequin dresses and shararas that stirred up the entire country, Kareena Kapoor set the bar high for fashion in films. All the trendy western outfits that she sported as Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, to her lovely ethnic wear in Jab We Met, it all became the talk of the town!

Going down memory lane, we take a sneak-peek into Bebo's most iconic look from her films!

1. Chameli

A turning point in Kareena's career, this film also paved the way for lovely chiffon sarees to be sported with colourful floral blouses! Not only her performance, but her wardrobe too was noteworthy in this film.

2. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

The film that changed Bebo's life, was this one! She played the role of Poo and did justice to it with not just her outfits but attitude as well. An outfit that everybody wanted to recreate from this film - her pink sharara set in Bole Chudiyaan.

3. Jab We Met

Geet is certainly one of Kareena's most loved on-screen characters to date. Her outfits from Jab We Met were equally loved for how easy they were on the eyes and how comfortable they were. One, in particular, that was seen everywhere from the streets to malls, was wearing Patiala pants with a long tee, just like Geet did in the film.

4. Don

Yet another look that was recreated and seen mostly in nightclubs, was Bebo's sequin gold outfit with a deep plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit that she sported in the song Yeh Mera Dil in Don. She looked sizzling in the outfit and we couldn't take our eyes off her!

5. Tashan

When Kareena became size-zero, everybody else wanted to, too! While she sported several sizzling outfits in Tashan, Kareena's bustier tops from the Chaliya song became a style statement for every girl!

6. Ra. One

Chammak Challo became the song of the year soon after the film Ra. One was released. But more than the song, people fawned over Kareena Kapoor's smoking hot red saree that showed off her toned torso!

ALSO READ | Take cues from Kareena Kapoor Khan on how to rock a polka dot outfit like a pro

ALSO READ | Four More Shots Please 2: Kareena Kapoor Khan's girl gang has numerous similarities with the series

ALSO READ | 5 Times when Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur broke the internet with his ‘quarantim’ moments during lockdown

Which of Kareena Kapoor's looks from her films left a mark on you? Let us know in the comment section below.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :youtube

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×