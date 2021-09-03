Pooja Hegde, Hailey Bieber to Deepika Padukone: Celebs who accessorised their look with Bottega Veneta bags

One of the most popular luxury handbag brands has to be Bottega Veneta. The cushioned woven sling bags and fluffy bags with chain-link detailing and slings have been a huge hit among celebrities locally and internationally. From south starlet, Pooja Hegde to international model Hailey Bieber and even Kareena Kapoor have picked out their own versions of the bag.

From sling bags to pouches, our favourite celebrities have managed to accessorise their looks differently with the help of their bags of choice. Take a look at all the divas who can't get enough of the brand.

Pooja Hegde

The actress who has won over both, the Bollywood and South industry with her charm and acting abilities, showed off her Bottega Veneta sling bag that she accessorised her fluffy co-ord set with as she posed with Rohit Shetty, all set for her next film.



Always on-trend, the Queen of Bollywood picked out a deep, burgundy bag for a contrasting look against her head-to-toe neutral look. Her gold chain-link sling was just the right amount of bling that this look needed, without going over-the-top and still merging well with the rest of her airport look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Begum of Bollywood is undoubtedly one of the most stylish leading ladies, so it's safe to say we weren't surprised when she opted for the same Bottega sling as Pooja Hegde to style with her printed kaftan when she was pregnant with Jeh Ali Khan.



In her signature style, Kangana opted for a pastel green mulmul saree and styled it with a mustard yellow handbag with rivets on it from Bottega Veneta. We love how the diva pairs luxury items with her handloom pieces showing us how to mix and match well.

Sara Ali Khan

Ditching her gym and desi looks, Sara Ali Khan looked pretty in a satin cold shoulder dress in a baby pink hue. She styled this with neutral stilettos and a Bottega Veneta sling bag with a chain sling to add a touch of glamour to this outfit.

Hailey Bieber

One of the biggest advocates of the luxury fashion house, Hailey Bieber has every version of the Bottega Veneta bag to match with her outfits, it seems like! One we particularly can't get enough of is this zebra printed pouch she paired with her leather bodycon dress to contrast her all-black look.

