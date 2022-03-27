Pooja Hegde turns a desi showstopper for Keerthi Kadire at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week

The yearly ritual of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week has almost come to an end as it marks the final day of the event. It's been a magical ride to get sartorial glimpses of epic designs as portrayed by designers who've put months of love and effort into making each ensemble look the finest. Since we're officially revelling in the summer joys, pretty colours and flowers come into our daily style scene. And, to all those scouting for a lehenga to take to a wedding, here's a look that can help you finalise your ensemble.

Finding refuge in this level of glam is our favourite thing on any given day. As designer Keerthi Kadire ran her SS'22 'ALEZAEH' collection on the ramp with models clad in gorgeous and contemporary ruffle lehengas, coordinated sets, sheer long jackets, sarees, and more. Royalty and elegance were well personified as we're certain these were made to fill your look with massive glamour.

And, finally, the much-awaited showstopper proved how to never let the sunshine season go to waste. Actress Pooja Hegde looked the brightest with bright flowers keeping her company, just look at the hem. She wore a pastel lehenga set that was loaded with colourful floral embroidery and embellished, all placed in mesmerising patterns. Her strappy blouse came with a V-neck and a curved hem which showed off her toned midriff and this paired with the skirt meant to twirl looked beautiful. Her sheer dupatta too just complements it as it stuck with the theme of her desi attire.

When your outfit is a good show-stealer, work minimal accessories into your look. This was styled with chunky earrings that had pearls and a hair accessory made with yellow flowers. The starlet's makeup was kept dewy and it blended well with her heart-stealing getup.

