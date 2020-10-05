Popular Japanese designer, Kenzo Takada passes away at 81 due to Coronavirus complications in Paris

Kenzo Takada, the famous Japanese designer passes away at the age of 81 in Paris due to Coronavirus complications. Find out more

Japanese designer Kenzo Takada who is popular for his namesake brand passes away at 81 at American Hospital in Neuilly-sur-Seine in France. He took his last breath days after showcasing the spring/summer 2021 collection at the Paris Fashion Week. According to the reports, he died due to COVID-19 complications.

Kenzo which is a popular name now in the fashion industry came to Paris in the 1970s. He was part of the first wave of Japanese designers who started getting popular in the new country. He was known for his love for eclectic prints and a new approach to the use of colours and patterns.

He was born in 1939 and in 1964, at the age of 25, he moved to Paris where the fashion scene was still dominated by traditional designers and couture pieces. His flamboyant style was rather new to the time and age then but soon his quirky ensembles became a spectacle!

In 1993, as noted by WWD, the Kenzo Label was acquired by the LVMH group for USD 80.5 million. He, however, left the label in 1999 and often revisited it for collaborations and pursued other artistic ventures on the side.

The Kenzo label broke the news on Instagram with a caption that read, ‘It is with immense sadness that KENZO has learned of the passing of our founder, Kenzo Takada. For half a century, Mr. Takada has been an emblematic personality in the fashion industry - always infusing creativity and color into the world. Today, his optimism, zest for life and generosity continue to be pillars of our Maison. He will be greatly missed and always remembered.’

