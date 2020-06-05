Prada becomes the FIRST luxury brand to bring virtual reality home to show its 2020 spring collection

Embracing the new culture of social distancing, Prada will enable its users to take a look into stores from home through popular online streaming platforms!

The pandemic has set off new trends. Due to the growing number of cases and deaths per day, almost every country was under a lockdown for a number of months. This led to sellers coming up with innovative concepts to allow consumers to get a peek into their stores and showrooms. One of the major ideas, was virtual reality tours since social distancing norms, constant sanitisation, etc. need not be followed through a television screen and it also allows consumers to get a peek into the latest items from the comfort of their homes!

The idea kicked off as a brand new retail initiative to help enhance the shopping experience of customers. Luxury brand Prada, is the first to adapt to this due to the current situation and plans to engage the brand's fans at home through virtual reality!

The range of content will be available on YouTube VR and VEER and will help consumers into taking a peek at stores across several locations including Tokyo, New York, Los Angeles, Milan and Venice. This virtual reality system will allow users and potential customers to take a look at the brand's Spring 2020 collection.

The brand is the first to step into virtuality and embrace innovation and go digital. In May, WWD reports that the Prada Group signed a partnership with Sprinklr, a platform that wishes to reinforce digital culture within the company.

What are your thoughts on Prada going digital? What brands would you like to see following suit? Comment below and let us know.

