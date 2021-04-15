Prada lends a helping hand to Valentino after fire BURNS the latter's shoe manufacturing plant

A fire that spread on April 1 and 2 destroyed around 90 per cent of a Valentino manufacturing shoe plant. Prada expressed solidarity and made an old factory available to the brand, close to their manufacturing site that burnt down.

The VSL or Valentino Shoes Lab near Arezzo was almost completely destroyed due to a fire that spread on April 1 and 2 on the plot. the fire burnt the Valentino manufacturing unit located in Tuscany to the ground. While investigations on the cause of the fire are still ongoing, there were no casualties reported.

The unit is known to produce around 1,300 pairs of shoes every day with the help of 160 employees. The fire caused massive destruction and a loss of several million euros since around 38,000 pairs of finished and almost finished shoes were also lost in the fire according to WWD, in addition to machinery. Jacopo Venturini, CEO of Valentino said that a plan of action had been devised and the brand even has plans to reboot production starting next month! "I would also like to thank from the bottom of my heart Patrizio Bertelli, Prada CEO, who immediately contacted us to express his solidarity and by making available one of his factories," said Venturini.

The Prada site will host Valentino employees and a number of processes including craftsmanship, finishing of the collection along with development. Venturini also expressed his gladness in the fact that nobody was hurt in the fire and that the company was focused on managing the situation by reprogramming activities to minimise both social and economic impact.

Credits :getty images

