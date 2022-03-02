Pregnant Rihanna’s naked dress steals the show as Dior’s PFW collection gets trolled

Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022-2023 began on March 1st and Dior was the first major brand to show their collection. Dior’s futuristic collection featured a lineup of house classics, reworked and rewired with a technical bent. From clothing to accessories, the creations combine aesthetics and technology, revisiting the Dior heritage. A fascinating exploration between past, present and future. Dressed in motorbike jackets, stylised bullet-proof vests and adding utility pockets to long skirts, models paraded the runway set in the French capital’s Tuileries Gardens but nothing beat the glam quotient of the girl sitting on the front row of the show, Rihanna. The pregnant singer has been the talk of the town for her daring and bold fashion choice that has been redefining maternity wear. Looking lit as fire, Rihanna's sheer black naked dress became an instant hit and went viral on social media channels!

While bad girl Riri's netted naked dress won all the attention Dior's PFW collection rather faced criticism and anonymous fashion watchdog Diet Prada also trolled the French luxury fashion house’s collection that was set against the backdrop of The Next Era. Comments poured in with mixed responses though most netizens disapproved of the looks and found the collection not up to the mark. While one commented, “who approved this?”, few even mocked “the next era of what??? Metallic jacquard no one’s gonna wear??”

Regardless of the show’s mixed response Rihanna completely made our jaws drop in her black lingerie teamed with lace overlay, a leather cape and matching knee-high leather boots. She accessorised the sensuous look with silver jewellery, including a choker and layered chain necklaces.

What are your thoughts on Dior’s fall/winter collection and pregnant Riri’s dope see-through look? Tell us in the comments below.

