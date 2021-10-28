Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary's couple style is all about twinning, matching each other's vibe with outfits

One of television's most loved and most popular couple today is Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary. The Bigg Boss stars have never shied away from PDA and even share pictures with each other on their social media and are each other's cheerleaders. Both the stars have a similar mindset and outlook on life. But that's not all, they even have the same taste in outfits and are always complimenting each other's looks!

The duo passed the vibe check while on vacation. Both Prince and Yuvika struck a pose together in head-to-toe black outfits. Comfort is key with this look as the TV actress' look involved a cropped tee over cargo pants while her hubby rocked a simple black tee and jeans to match with her.

For another holiday, the duo made a statement on a monochrome look together. Both Prince and Yuvika bundled up in black and white half-and-half outfits. While Yuvika's came with trendy bell-bottom pants, Prince's comfortable cargo pants and their matching sweatshirts made us want to twin with bae as well! Her beanie was the only accessory the diva needed to complete her look.

When it comes to dressing down and keeping things casual, the duo often put comfort first. Case in point, the Bigg Boss 9 contestant kept it simple in a baby pink dress and tan ballet shoes. The MTV Roadies winner chose to dress up a little more by topping off his simple white tee with a blue half-sleeve shirt and black jeans.

While shooting together, the Nach Baliye 9 winners decided to up their look a little. The Amma actress picked out an indigo hued one-shoulder jumpsuit with bell sleeves and flared bottoms and styled it with black block-heeled shoes. Prince kept it casual in a multicolour shirt styled over blue jeans and casual white sneakers.

When they need to dress up, the stylish couple goes all out. Case in point, this sequin shimmer blazer dress that Yuvika sported with black boots and hoop earrings. Prince on the other hand kept his look stylish in a red tee topped off with a denim jacket and Nike sneakers.

When they're heading out on dates together, Prince and Yuvi ensure they dress up for each other no matter what. We love this beige ruffle dress with bell sleeves she sported with a statement belt while her hubby looked handsome in a pink T-shirt and jeans.

