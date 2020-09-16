Princess Beatrice's wedding dress which belonged to the Queen is all set to go on display

It is tradition that after a royal wedding, the bride's dress is made available for public viewing at the Windsor Castle.

Princess Beatrice got married in a small and intimate ceremony back in June this year, with strict social distancing measures in place. For her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, the princess wore an ivory gown loaned to her by the Queen, who wore it back in the 1960s!

Created by British designer Sir Norman Hartnell for the Queen who wore it at the state dinner in Rome in 1961 the elegant gown was made with geometric hand embroidery and crystals on the bodice and featured a satin trim on the skirt. She repeated the lovely dress in London in 1962 as she attended the premiere of Lawrence of Arabia. The Queen of England wore the dress for the third time in 1966 for the state opening of parliament.

For Princess Beatrice's ceremony, the dress was altered by the Queen's personal dresser, to give it a more contemporary and modern shape and vintage, shorter organza sleeves that were added to the embellished straps. The alterations made for Princess Beatrice were made to be reversible if the dress needed to go back to its original design and shape.

According to Royal tradition, the bride's dress is always made available to public viewing, following a Royal wedding.

(Princess Beatrice in Valentino shoes during the 2011 Royal Wedding)

Princess Beatrice's dress, along with her shoes made by Valentino, will go on display at the Windsor Castle. Beatrice's shoes weren't brand new and had been worn multiple times previously, the most notable one being to the wedding of Kate Middleton and Prince William back in 2011.

Along with her dress and shoes, her bridal bouquet made from artificial flowers will also be displayed at the castle for viewing from September 23 to November 22, 2020.

ALSO READ: 3 SECRET beauty tips Kate Middleton swears by to ALWAYS look chic and put together

Share your comment ×