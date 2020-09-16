  1. Home
  2. fashion

Princess Beatrice's wedding dress which belonged to the Queen is all set to go on display

It is tradition that after a royal wedding, the bride's dress is made available for public viewing at the Windsor Castle.
36930 reads Mumbai
Princess Beatrice wedding photoPrincess Beatrice's secret wedding dress which belonged to the Queen is all set to go on display
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Princess Beatrice got married in a small and intimate ceremony back in June this year, with strict social distancing measures in place. For her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, the princess wore an ivory gown loaned to her by the Queen, who wore it back in the 1960s! 
Created by British designer Sir Norman Hartnell for the Queen who wore it at the state dinner in Rome in 1961 the elegant gown was made with geometric hand embroidery and crystals on the bodice and featured a satin trim on the skirt. She repeated the lovely dress in London in 1962 as she attended the premiere of Lawrence of Arabia. The Queen of England wore the dress for the third time in 1966 for the state opening of parliament. 

For Princess Beatrice's ceremony, the dress was altered by the Queen's personal dresser, to give it a more contemporary and modern shape and vintage, shorter organza sleeves that were added to the embellished straps. The alterations made for Princess Beatrice were made to be reversible if the dress needed to go back to its original design and shape. 
According to Royal tradition, the bride's dress is always made available to public viewing, following a Royal wedding.

(Princess Beatrice in Valentino shoes during the 2011 Royal Wedding)

Princess Beatrice's dress, along with her shoes made by Valentino, will go on display at the Windsor Castle. Beatrice's shoes weren't brand new and had been worn multiple times previously, the most notable one being to the wedding of Kate Middleton and Prince William back in 2011. 

Along with her dress and shoes, her bridal bouquet made from artificial flowers will also be displayed at the castle for viewing from September 23 to November 22, 2020. 

ALSO READ: 3 SECRET beauty tips Kate Middleton swears by to ALWAYS look chic and put together

Credits :Benjamin Wheeler via Getty ImagesDan Kitwood via Getty Imagesharper's bazaar

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement