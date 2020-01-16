Is Princess Charlotte’s iconic sophisticated style the inspiration behind Gucci’s latest collection? Find out

Princess Charlotte’s sophisticated yet girly style could be the latest inspiration behind Gucci’s Menswear collection. Find out more

Everyone just step aside! We have a new fashionista in town and it is - the 4-year-old Royal baby, Princess Charlotte. She is clearly giving every other Royal (definitely mother, Kate and aunt, Meghan) a run for their money as she is now literally catching eyeballs with her sophisticated style. All jokes aside, the little royal’s style has definitely bagged a lot of attention and this time the Princess’s style could be the inspiration behind the fashion powerhouse - Gucci’s latest collection.

During the on-going Milan Fashion Week, Gucci debuted their new menswear collection which also marked as a five-year anniversary of their Creative Director, Alessandro Michele. The luxury label showcased an array of prints, colour and silhouettes in true ‘Gucci’ fashion. However, what stole everyone’s eye was the charming twist that Michele gave to his new collection.

We saw models walking down the runway in playful dresses, tailored coats, Gucci monogrammed stockings and Mary-Jane shoes which all reminded us of the playful yet girly and sophisticated style of the 4-year-old, Princess Charlotte.

British Vogue, who was the first one to point out the similarities between Gucci’s latest collection and Princess Charlottes style, spoke to the creative director to find some clarity. Talking about the collection, he claimed that he did not directly take inspiration from the Princess’s style but, was inspired by his own childhood. Adding to it, he said, “Sometimes when I look at children’s clothes in markets, I do buy them. Some are really incredible, very beautiful. What is small has a very particular fascination for me, because it’s connected to the world of children who are allowed to do what they want.”

Now that he has cleared the path of what inspired the collection, we were secretly hoping it was the little Royal fashionista.

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

