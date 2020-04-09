A princess complex: Modern gown moments that took our breath away recently

Gowns have been there for centuries, but recently our Bollywood belles have taken the gowns and amped it up a notch. Here are our favourite moments!

Most of us, whether we like to admit it or not have a bit of a Cinderella complex. We love flowy gowns and the idea of a ball. Our Bollywood divas have been living the dream for quite some time now. With more than a few black-tie events every year, they get to explore a lot of silhouettes and colours when it comes to gown.

Recently we’ve seen them experimenting with a lot of modern silhouettes and unconventional colours and we are all for it. So here are some of our favourite non-black gown moments in recent times.

This Alex Perry number hugs DP’s svelte body to perfection and also accentuates her waist with a cinch. We also love the royal blue hue.

Sara Ali Khan

Georges Chakra’s flowy feathered number made the starlet look ethereal. The bow details and the thigh-high slit added the depth to the ensemble.

Ananya Panday

Okay, we are cheating slightly. But we couldn’t stop ourselves from including this Dylan Parienty two-piece neon magnificence in the list.

Thigh-high slits and pastels were rampant through the award season this year. This Georges Hobeika reflected Alia’s fashion sensibilities to perfection.

The queen of ALL silhouettes, Malaika brought the house down with this sunshine hued ruffled number.

Dressed in white, she looked stunning at a recent event. There’s just something about accentuated shoulder pads and puffy sleeves that makes you look like a boss.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo stunned in this liquid metallic unconventional piece at the last fashion week.

Janhvi Kapoor

This Maria Lucia Hohan bronze piece made Janhvi’s skin glow. We are all suckers for gowns with a flowy silhouette.

Radhika Apte

Closing off this list with this stunning crimson number by Marmar Halim.

Which of these gowns was your favourite?

