Princess Diana’s unveiled statue: Let’s journey through the details of what lies behind her outfit

The world loved this pretty, one-of-a-kind human figure and fondly called her “Princess Diana”. She disliked it because she loved being called Diana alone. To her life was about living away from fame and rather doing the good deeds that will benefit the people. She once quoted, “Nothing brings me more happiness than trying to help the most vulnerable people in society. It is a good and essential part of my life, a kind of destiny.” She touched innumerable hearts and her statue at the sunken garden of Kensington Palace in London stands as a testimony of the “universality and generational impact of her work” as mentioned in a statement.

As a tribute to The Princess of Wales' legacy, her statue was unveiled on her 60th birthday, 1 July 2021, with her two sons in attendance. Despite their schism, they made it an event to remember by sharing a few words of their mother's fond memories. Britain’s Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex preferred to keep the event low-key keeping the covid restrictions in mind, and limited it to a few. The sculptor, Ian Rank-Broadley, was the man who carved this blue statue of her with three children beside her. Intrigued about what went into the making of the iconic statue?

She was loved for her sense of fashion that spoke and fancied about until today. From the revenge dress to biker shorts and well-fitted pencil skirts became a favourite in the young royal’s wardrobe. Tracing back to the 1993 Christmas card wherein she posed beside her two sons as she donned a full-sleeved shirt with a black pencil skirt. She put the look together with a large studded belt buckle that was cinched at her waist and kept her shirt tucked in perfectly.

The picture was used as a reference while engraving the sculpture. Although two differences can be easily spotted. The picture does not highlight her pumps and her hair was kept super sleek and brushed flat compared to the holiday picture that was released post her separation from Prince Charles.

