Priyanka Chopra accompanies Nick Jonas at the Pre Golden Globes 2020 party in Elie Saab & we’re all for it

Priyanka Chopra & husband Nick Jonas looked absolutely perfect as they attended the Pre Golden Globes Party in California, last night.

2019 has been a treat for any cinema lover and what a ride it has been. With the new year and a whole new decade kicking in, its time for the award season to take over our TV and computer screens too. Hollywood has always held the position of being the most influential centre where the creative envelope is pushed every year. Like every year, the prestigious Golden Globes Awards is the first award ceremony which kickstarts the award season.

With all the stars gracing the event, our eyes were locked on to see if desi girl Jonas glides down the red carpet or no. Well, last night at the Pre-Golden Globes Celebration at the Van Vicente Bungalows, PeeCee walked in hand in hand with husband and International pop icon, Nick Jonas. The Isn’t it Romantic actor opted for an Elie Saab ensemble. Her look featured a high neck black blouse with exaggerated asymmetrical flared sleeves which she teamed up with a high waisted floor length skirt with heavy sequin work on it in graphical prints in multiple colours. Chopra Jonas styled her look with a messy hairdo which framed her face beautifully, dangler earrings, a fresh face of makeup and a nice soft pink lip.

We like that she went a little easy with her look. Accompanying her was Nick Jonas who was dressed in all black and looked extremely dapper.

What do you think about Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s looks? Are you excited to see her red carpet look? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :GETTY IMAGES

