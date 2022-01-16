Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai to JLo: STUNNING celeb outfits in Designer of the week: Georges Hobeika

Born in a village in the mountains of Lebanon, Georges Hobeika was one of eight siblings. The ace designer got into the field after following his mother, a seamstress as he assisted her in her boutique. Despite fashion designing being his passion, the 59-year-old pursued civil engineering.

Post that, Hobeika travelled to Paris, France, where he interned and worked with several design houses to gain exposure and understanding of the business. He also worked at Chanel before starting his own brand and returned to Lebanon to open his first boutique in 1995. The ace designer worked with his mother to establish the fashion label.

From 2001 onwards, the designer has been showcasing his collection every two years at the Paris Couture Fashion Week. Goerges Hobeika finally opened his own showroom in Paris in 2010.

The designer rose to fame when former Miss USA Olivia Culpo wore a brilliant red gown, a creation by the ace designer when she took home the crown.

After the launch of his line, the designer also launched Georges Hobeika Bridal, a line from which Priyanka Chopra Jonas picked out a signature white strapless gown for her Cannes Film Festival red carpet debut.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also sported a classic white gown with colourful floral embroidery and a floor-sweeping long train when she attended the Cannes Film Festival a few years ago.

Jennifer Lopez looked absolutely stunning in a white gown with a plunging neckline with a diamond-encrusted hem. It hugged her hourglass figure and also featured a thigh-high slit. A ruffle high-low hem, open-toe pumps, a diamond bracelet and a diamond clutch as she posed alongside beau Ben Affleck.

The designer who also designs outfits for royal families in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and more also designed a special outfit for Zendaya who is always open to experimenting with her outfits. She looked stunning in the baby pink gown with a plunging neckline and a frill skirt.

Cardi B also sported an opulent baby pink strapless tiered ball gown with a floor-sweeping train for a red carpet event. Statement earrings completed this dramatic outfit.

Alia Bhatt also sported a Goerges Hobeika number for an awards show. Her baby strapless gown also featured a yellow streak and a thigh-high slit.

The designer truly has a vast fanbase among not only international but Indian celebrities as well.

