Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai to Kareena Kapoor: SUBTLE & classic necklaces to be inspired by for Dhanteras

With the festival fast approaching, if you are looking for jewellery inspiration, we have you covered! Take inspiration from these lovely pieces sported by Bollywood divas.

Dhanteras is one of the biggest festivals which takes place before Diwali. It is considered an auspicious occasion to pick out jewellery and expensive items. While most of us already have an eye on what we're waiting to purchase for a while, if you need that edge to make a splurge on your favourite gems or metals, take a look at some of the most classic pieces Bollywood divas have sported to make a statement.

Jonas - Layered diamond necklace

If there is one thing that never goes out of style, it is diamonds. They are perfect every occasion and are also seasonless, which means they can be worn anytime and anywhere. PeeCee loves her diamonds and has multiple pieces of the precious gem that makes for her go-to red carpet accessory.

- Simple diamond necklace

Keeping it classy, the Bachchan bahu picked out an elegant single-layered simple diamond necklace to wear on the red carpet. Make this your choice on Dhanteras if you want a piece that will accentuate your long neck!

Kareena Kapoor Khan - Emerald stone

Staying away from Diamonds, Kareena Kapoor Khan is more of a precious stone girl with solid green, glittery emeralds being her go-to pick. She styled this piece with a matching emerald green silk saree to ace the classic look.

- Diamonds and pearls

For a more contemporary and fusion look, Anushka Sharma's diamond-studded choker necklace with pearl endings is perfect! It makes for the go-to accessory for cocktails dresses and sarees.

- Jadau and pearls

Jadau pieces also are evergreen and never seem to go out of fashion. Take inspiration from Kangana Ranaut's jadau choker with rubies and pearls, to invest in this Dhanteras.

Kriti Sanon - Minimal gold jewellery

Want to go for something fuss-free yet stylish? Kriti Sanon's simple gold necklace with beadwork is just your type! The minimal look has a modern yet sophisticated touch to it and if you want to glam up further, we suggest picking out bracelets like she did, to complete the look.

Which of the accessories are you going to pick out for Dhanteras? Comment below and let us know.

