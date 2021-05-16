Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai to Kiara Advani: Celebs who proved that DIAMONDS are a girl's best friend

When it comes to looking glamorous, accessorising is a must! Take note from these celebrities who went minimal but still made a statement.

Every fashionista knows that accessorising is key. The right accessories either make or break an outfit. While large, over-the-top jewels do ensure all eyes are on them, minimal pieces too manage to garner eyeballs for their sleek and classy look. And nothing spells classy the way a simple diamond necklace does.

Jonas

Making her debut at the Cannes Film Festival back in 2019, PeeCee accessorised the bridal gown that she wore on the red carpet with a scalloped diamond necklace and matching earrings from Chopard. The understated necklace grabbed just the right amount of attention without being over-the-top or flashy!



A regular at the Cannes Film Festival, Ash kept it sleek and simple with a black cur-sleeve sheer gown that bore a plunging neckline. An elegant and simple diamond necklace that was as minimal as it could be, accessorised her look and ensured all eyes were on it!

Kiara Advani

Showing us that diamonds are indeed a girl's best friend and can be paired with literally anything, Kiara chose to accessorise her blush pink Manish Malhotra ensemble with a simple diamond necklace. Ensuring that her look was all things glam, she also added a pair of yellow sapphire earrings to her look.

The reigning Queen of Bollywood put forth a bold look when she dressed up in a simple black pantsuit that ensured all eyes were on her jewels. A slick-back hairdo, sharp, winged liner and a simple necklace with matching earrings, made for a look that's classy and easy to replicate.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

There is no trend untouched by Bebo. She made for a bold look when she accessorised her ivory off-shoulder gown with a simple diamond necklace and no other jewels. Glossy plum lips only added to the edginess of this unusual look that we saw Kareena Kapoor pull off!

