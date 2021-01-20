Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt to Nora Fatehi: When celebs proved you can't go wrong with sandy hued trench coats

Come winter and we're all set to bring out our puffer jackets and stylish trench coats. Sandy-hued cosy trench coats are every celebrity's favourite and here's how they styled them.

With the slightest cool breeze, we're all set to bring out our sweaters, jackets and cosy outfits. But it seems like we're not the only ones! Celebrities too, can't get enough of winters and don't need an occasion to bring out their chic looks.

Trench coats have always been a celeb favourite and while simpler, creamy white and black options are available, almost every one of them has one sandy-hue in their wardrobe. Here's how each of them styled it!

Jonas

After making her way to Hollywood, PeeCee's fashion sense only got better! We love how she styled a bright red skirt with a turtleneck sweater and threw on a sandy-hued brown trench over this. Brick red leather boots and tinted sunglasses completed her look.



Making heads turn at the airport, Alia picked out an unusual trench coat that had everybody talking. Her dual-toned number featured a patch of denim on one side of the brown piece that she styled with matching pants and a beige crop top. A red tote bag and maroon boots completed her look.

Nora Fatehi

Looking chic and poised, Nora Fatehi gave us glam goals as she picked out a monogram Louis Vuitton sweater to wear over a blue sweater. A thick brown trench coat hung casually over her shoulders and she completed the look with simple blue jeans.



Making a strong case for head-to-toe neutrals, Deepika opted for a tan co-ord set and layered it with a thick Camel brown trench coat. Maroon boots, a Bottega chunky bag, and a face mask that matched her neutral-toned co-ords.



Giving us one hell of an airport look, Kangana Ranaut threw on a lighter-hued, creamy beige trench coat over her blue and white striped dress. Shoes to match and her go-to Dior book tote were all she needed to elevate her look.



Breaking away and starting her own trend, Anushka Sharma sported a cropped Burberry trench coat to the airport, proving that they can be worn to layer up in any season and not just winters! She styled it over a pair of black slacks, white tee, white sneakers and threw on a Louis Vuitton sling bag over it for an end-to-end luxury look.

Which diva's sandy-hued trench would you want to get your hands on? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan's bikini look by Shivan and Narresh from the Maldives is all about VIBRANT colours: Yay or Nay?

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×