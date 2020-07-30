  • facebook
Priyanka Chopra to Ananya Panday: Forget pantsuits, skirt suits are all the rage right now

Celebrities are ditching their pants for mini skirts and pairing it with blazer jackets for a more feminine, bossy look. Check it out
23635 reads Mumbai
For all those who are a fan of pantsuits, congratulations, we're sailing in the same boat! Pantsuits have become a celebrity staple for months now and no matter what the occasion, the leading ladies of Bollywood have showed their own versions of the pantsuit. If you're a fashion enthusiast just like us, you know that when an item of clothing trends, it soon finds its way into different silhouettes and style. We've seen the blazer jackets turn into tuxedo dresses, cropped jackets, long trenches and what not. Now, we're here with a new more improved version of the pantsuit - the skirt suit. Skirt suits were quite the rage in the '90s and for those of you who don't remember, just ask your mother about it! It's definitely coming back in style and we have enough proof of it! 

There's no bigger advocate of the skirt suit than the millennial style icon, Ananya Panday. She has definitely managed to rock mini skirts with blazer jackets and cropped wonders and here are some of the looks we absolutely love!

When it comes to making a powerful statement while also keeping things fashionable, Priyanka Chopra Jonas always comes first on the list!

Deepika Padukone went down the old school road and paired her checkered skirt with a long trench jacket. Definitely a power statement to make! 

Sonam Kapoor is another big advocate of the skirt suit and this plaid wonder serves as enough proof. 

We cannot wait for other celebrities to hop on this trendy bandwagon! What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below. 

