From Priyanka Chopra to Ananya Panday: Here are all the looks from yesterday you CANNOT miss

Fashion has become an integral part in every Bollywood celebrity’s life and there’s absolutely no denying that. From the airports to the red carpets, Bollywood Divas are always making sure to look their best whenever they go. While this is the case, yesterday it proved to be no different as actresses like , Ananya Panday and made sure to grab eyeballs in their stunning ensembles.

Priyanka Chopra

First up, we have Priyanka Chopra who strutted out of the airport lobby looking her casual best. For the travel look, she chose to keep it simple in a graphic hoodie. She styled the white comfy hoodie with a pair of light blue flared jeans. Matching boots, straight hair and a red lip completed her look.

Ananya Panday

Moving on, we have Ananya Pandey who attended a party in the city looking her millennial best in athleisure clothing by I am Gia. For the night, the diva chose a pair of high waisted tracks that she styled with a one-shouldered black cropped tee which should enough of her toned midriff. A pair of strappy heels completed her look and we are definitely fans of it!

Shraddha Kapoor

Next on the list is e Shraddha Kapoor who stepped out to promote her new movie Baaghi 3 in a gorgeous dress by Pankaj and Nidhi. The mini dress bore silver holographic textural design all over while sheer bishop sleeves stole the show. While the dress was pretty OTT, the actress balanced it out with a sleek hairdo and simple strappy heels. Soft smokey eyes and a neutral glam completed her look and we are definitely in awe.

Moving on, we have another look by the actress who casually stepped out wearing a simple tank. She tucked it into a pair of purple holographic tracks that ensured all eyes were on her. A pair of white sneakers, black fanny pack and bright green glasses completed her look.

