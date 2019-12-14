Priyanka Chopra and Sonam Kapoor declutter with this season’s IT bag

From carrying bags which are big enough to accommodate the entire world to bags which can’t even fit a coin, women are decluttering.

No more carrying futile items out and about the town anymore! This season was big on small bags, (yes the pun was intentional). The micro bag trend was already making a lot of buzz when singer Lizzo, the queen of sass set social media on fire when she walked up the red carpet with a tiny white fingerbag custom made for her by Valentino. Instead of her tangerine ruffled dress and Lizzo herself, her quirky fingerbag stole the show. And we loved the microscopic bag!

This cult accessory was first introduced by Jacquemus when he came up with a microscopic version of the Le Sac Chiquito bag for his Fall/Winter 2019 show. The same season, other brands like Lanvin, Brandon Maxwell and Hermes got on the bandwagon and included tiny bags in their runway shows. Apparently these tiny bags were enough to turn into a huge trend. From dramatically big hats to the cult micro bags, Jacquemus has been the one to introduce one of the most viral trends this season.

Kim Kardashian West

As always celebrities were ready to put a new spin on this wild trend. From the Kardashian sisters to our own Bollywood celebs, these small bags are making some space in every famous closet. Kim Kardashian West was seen carrying a yellow Jacquemus Le Sac Chiquito during her notoriously famous fitting sessions. While Kim hasn’t been favouring bags this season, the yellow tiny bag definitely caught her eye.

Kylie Jenner

The 22 year old makeup mogul, also sported a yellow micro bag with a sheath shimmery outfit. While people may wonder what can be carried in such a small bag and what exactly is it’s functionality? We believe that the silliness and unreasonability of the bag’s actual purpose is what makes it such a cult accessory.

Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has always been on the fashion front without a doubt. From pulling off the latest trend to joining the micro bag club, there’s no stopping this leading lady. She sported a small black rectangular bag which elevated her classic bow tie Ralph Lauren tuxedo. So, if you are big on minimalism and have a good sense of humour, micro bags may be just the accessory you are looking for.

Jonas

The absurdity of carrying a bag that is too small is what makes it such a hot accessory which is favoured by our favourite celebs. From carrying Le Sac Chiquito to a small golden box as a bag, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was seen sporting this trend quite a few times and we can say for sure that she has mastered the art of carrying small bags. When in doubt about accessorising your outfit, micro bags can definitely add that extra zest to your outfit. Or in Lizzo’s case, let the bag do the talking and not the outfit.

If you want to own such a quirky accessory but aren’t sure how to include it in your repertoire, the above curated list of your favourite celebs letting the tiny bag do the talking will surely give you some inspiration. So, when do you start decluttering? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty, follow @pinkvillafashion

Read More