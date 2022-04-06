Priyanka Chopra, Angelina Jolie to Janhvi Kapoor: 6 Divas who showed white feather dresses are all the love

We're all gleefully hopping on the season's colour trends. But, when in the mood to go angelic, you can't have a bright hue in your style scene. That's when we rightfully need to trust a classic white ensemble to step. Think it's too hackneyed? Not when feather details are still finding ways to rule and shine in celebrity closets. We've marvelled a little too much at dresses with feather details and if you too want to hit up a dramatic set of elegance, don't put this hue on a break. Make notes now!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

A tulle tale to obsess over! A total showstopper at the Cannes, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress looked like a divine doll in a gown that bore asymmetric layers of tulle, ruffles, and feather details. She rounded off her red carpet getup with white strappy heels and drop earrings.

Priyanka Chopra

An absolute yes for cocktail parties, this glorious strapless gown decked up to perfection with feathers also had a drape-like bodice. The White Tiger actress' attire was the one to be pasted in the fashion books as it looked regal and graceful in equal measure. She completed her look with a clutch, necklace, and studded earrings.

Janhvi Kapoor

Nothing like a generous spread of feathers coupled with the beauty of a cape. Together, these have been in the hall of fashion fame. Here's another proof that strapless gowns are the easiest and most fabulous to wear. Clad in a Ralph and Russo attire, the Roohi starlet's bodycon ensemble had a floor-sweeping sheer cape, crystals embroidered and feather details placed gorgeously. She wore floral earrings to wrap up her look.

Nora Fatehi

The shortcut to making a head-turning statement? Feathers and a belt are a must. The Kusu Kusu dancer donned a mini dress that bore a plunging neckline, feathered sleeves, and a skirt. Love how delicious her broad shiny belt looks. She looked like a glam doll with pointed-toe glitter pumps.

Angelina Jolie

Never discount a dress if you want to be the owner of many hearts at a party. Here's the ultimate recipe for curating a fail-proof look with a midi dress. The Eternals starlet donned a strapless number that had its neckline prettified with feathers and an asymmetric slit. She looked like an alluring fashion queen as she worked a simple look with earrings and ankle-strap velvet heels.

Bella Hadid

The forever winning combo, white and black. Enough said. The supermodel left us wholly smitten as she picked out a Lanvin feather dress that consisted of a white feather top and a mini bodycon black skirt. Accessories were given no back seat with sheer gloves, pointed-toe pumps with a chain strap, and sparkly jewellery with diamonds and emeralds. Royalty at its finest!



