Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma to Kareena Kapoor Khan: 7 Times stars showed how to wear colourful polka dots

Polka dots are not just meant to be worn as black and white but in bright colourful shades as well! Take a look at how your favourite celebs styled their look.

Black and white are two shades one can't ever go wrong with. The best and easiest way to sport the monochrome pattern is in the form of polka dots. One of the easiest patterns to sport no matter what the occasion, is polka dots and is a favoured pattern not just among us but also celebrities. Polka dots though aren't a pattern that can only be worn in black and white form but bright shades as well. And who better to take inspiration from for this than celebrities!

Jonas

The Desi Girl knows how to ensure all eyes are on her! She sported a white saree with bright red polka dots on it by ace designer Sabyasachi and styled it with a matching red full-sleeve blouse and deep red lips.



Keeping it casual in a simple look, Anushka rocked sky blue co-ord outfit by Masaba Gupta which featured a crop top and high-waisted loose pants. The blue outfit had white polka-dots on. Tan heels and her hair styled in a half-up manner completed her look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Showing us how to match from head-to-toe, the Begum of Bollywood styled separates in style. She wore a shirt and pants with white polka dots on the brown satin material. With her hair styled into a classy bun, red lips and sunglasses, the look was brunch-worthy!

Sara Ali Khan

Keeping it fun and quirky, Sara picked out a bright red mini dress with simple white polka dots on it for a shoot recently. She paired this with slippers and remembered not to step out without her mask!



Showing us how to look like a boss lady in one of the most formal looks yet, Alia sported a navy blue suit with white polka dots on it. We love how she kept the styling minimal and just accessorised with a white belt that cinched her waist. Poker straight hair and clean makeup completed her look.



A fan of all things feminine, DP loves her polka dots and has sported it on multiple occasions. One look we can't get enough of though, is this blue one-shoulder flared dress with large black polka dots that gave us butterfly vibes!



Channelling her inner retro princess, Kangana Ranaut picked out a cut-sleeve Gauri and Nainika dress in a baby pink shade which featured large red polka dots on it. She styled the frilled hem dress with stilettos and a thick belt with her hair styled into a bob updo.

Which of the colourful polka dot outfit is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

