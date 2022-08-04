Priyanka Chopra in Cult Gaia dress and Bvlgari bag goes all red like a winning fashion queen; Yay or Nay?

Birthdays are special and so it's only right to be a sucker for one. Whether surprises are thrown at you back to back or you prefer to curate your own guest list for the eve of the said date, a celebration is the only common word. So, how would you raise a toast to count another beautiful or hard-lapse you've completed around the sun? Some like it innovative, subtle, loud, or the mainstream kind. Remember, you're the ultimate star of the show no matter what you do. So, to look dressy and fabulous should be no afterthought as Priyanka Chopra proved it to us in July on her born day.

Monotone ensembles were a thing throughout her parties. Pictures rushed in and our feeds looked glammed up, thanks Pri. Nick Jonas took a single picture as a leaflet from the birthday bash diaries and posted it yesterday. The couple looks chic together, now we've established it again. Nick was seen in a printed co-ordinated set and his darling girl decked up in a Donna strapless red dress from Cult Gaia designed delightfully pleasing with cotton cum gauze blend.

The silhouette is as killer as it can get with the body-hugging feature and offerings such as a cut-out bodice that defined a risque neckline and kept her midriff bare. These were secured with gold hooks. The tea-length skirt further had a spicy shot of a thigh-high slit, and connected to it was a ruched drawstring detail. The mother-of-one styled her all-red-look with ankle-strap stilettos and a Bvlgari handbag. She also made a statement with gold earrings. Priyanka's hair looked sleek and she wore by a black eyeliner and bright red lipstick to complete her makeup for the night.

