Priyanka Chopra & Deepika Padukone: 5 MET Gala looks by Bollywood divas that made our jaws drop

It’s the first Monday of May and what was supposed to be one of the biggest fashion nights of the year. MET Gala is one of the biggest fashion events of the year and just like everyone else, Bollywood celebrities have also made quite an impact on the red carpet each year. While not a lot of celebrities have attended the prestigious ball, it is Jonas and who have managed to make the most of their appearances. So, while the gala is postponed this year, we took a look back at the top 5 looks by Bollywood divas that created headlines!

First up we have Priyanka Chopra who almost broke the internet with her dramatic debut at the 2017 MET Gala. The actress who wore a beige Ralph Lauren trench gown showed the world that she was capable of big things. The long trench gown left everyone talking and not to forget this was the day she met her future husband, Nick Jonas. She was not just perfectly dresses, but she was definitely one of the best ones at the event.

The same year, even Deepika Padukone made her red carpet debut in a gorgeous white slip dress by Tommy Hilfiger. The dress was surely a bold and risky one with daring backless silhouette and slip details along the front. While the dress was not something she’d usually go for, the diva perfectly balanced it out with hair accesories and a fresh glam.

Next on our list is Priyanka Chopra again who stepped on the MET 2018 red carpet looking like a Goddess. She was perfectly dressed for the theme - Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. She oped for a burgundy velvet number with a long train that was attached to an embellished hood. Finger waves and a berry lip rounded up her look making it one of her best till date.

Moving on to the more ‘Campy’ version of the MET Gala, 2019 was about going all out and Miss Padukone and PeeCee didn’t seem to let us down.

Deepika went all out with her interpretation of an OTT princess. She opted for a pink Zac Posen gown and pulled her hair up in a Barbie-like bouffant ponytail. Her Camp-barbie look received a mixed bag of review from the audiences.

Lastly, we have PeeCee’s look from last year who attended the gala with her now-husband, Nick Jonas. She was perfectly dressed for the theme in Dior. However, it was her OTT hair and makeup that made her a victim of hundreds of memes.

