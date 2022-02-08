Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone: 6 Celeb approved ways to beat the heat in white distressed jeans

The temperatures have begun to rise steadily and we're already looking for ways to beat the heat. From breezy dresses to shorts and tank tops, there is no end to the options we can choose from. While denims usually take a backseat during this season, our favourite celebrities have found a simple and trusted way to manage to sport them even during the sweltering heat.

White distressed denims are an easy and effortless way to make a statement in the peak of summer and still manage to keep it cool. Take notes!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

White jeans with strategically ripped fabric at her knees was PeeCee's choice of denim. She styled her high-waist pants with a breezy white shirt with the top buttons left open. A pair of neutral-tone pumps and tinted sunglasses completed the Baywatch actress' simple yet stylish airport look.

Anushka Sharma

Taking a note from her Dil Dhadakne Do colleague's style handbook, Anushka Sharma too sported a white-on-white look while promoting a film. She styled her white distressed jeans with a classic cotton white shirt featuring a high-low hemline. One half of her shirt was tucked into her jeans while the other side hung loose, giving off a rugged look. A pair of transparent heels and her hair styled into easy waves completed the actress' look.

Deepika Padukone

At the airport, the Piku actress put forth a casual look in a simple white tee half-tucked into a pair of distressed jeans. A pair of white sneakers added to the monotone look while she threw on a tan coat to keep warm. A pair of tinted sunglasses and her hair pulled back into a low ponytail topped off the actress' look.

Ananya Panday

Giving a millennial spin to the classic jeans, Ananya picked out a pair of high-waist jeans and styled them with a baby pink crop top, showing off her toned torso. A pair of white sneakers and her trusted Louis Vuitton tote bag completed the Gehraiyaan actress' look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Begum of Bollywood also gave the white distressed jeans her stamp of approval. For the premiere of Bazaar, Bebo rocked a pair of white high-waist distressed jeans with a black bodysuit that flattered her figure well. A pair of neutral-tone pumps and poker-straight hair completed her look.

Malaika Arora

Making a strong case for casual dressing, Malaika Arora rocked a pair of white distressed jeans with a matching white tank top as she headed out after her salon appointment. Sticking to her casual look, a pair of white slides completed Malla's look.

Which diva's white jeans look is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

