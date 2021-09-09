Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone to Anushka Sharma: 6 ways to style a silk saree like a QUEEN this Gowri

The festival to follow up one of the biggest festivals in the country aka Ganesh Chaturthi is Gowri. Predominantly celebrated in South India, this festival not only calls for prayers but also dressing up in one's finest ethnic looks. And what better outfit to pick than a metallic silk saree that oozes glam!

Bollywood's leading ladies love the outfit as much as we do and can't seem to get enough of it. Not only do they look regal but can also be carried off with absolute ease. Take notes on how to style them right!



The Padmaavat star can't get enough of her Indian drapes particularly in silk. The 35-year-old opted for a rani pink silk saree from Raw Mango for Kapil Sharma's wedding reception and looked like an absolute queen with a statement gold choker and flowers in her hair.



Also a fan of the silk drape, Anushka Sharma's benarasi silk saree for her wedding reception with Virat Kohli is a look we still can't get over. Want to go all out with your outfit this festival? Take notes from the Pari actress and pick out a red silk saree with gold work, go all-out with makeup and look your glamorous best.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Begum of Bollywood manages to rock every single look with absolute ease. She looked regal in a peacock green metallic silk saree from Raw Mango. A simple emerald necklace and her hair styled into elegant waves completed this minimal yet elegant look of the mother-of-two.

Jonas

Trust our Desi Girl to pull off any kind of saree with absolute ease! PeeCee looked radiant in an elegant gold-tone silk saree that she wore with a matching silk blouse. A statement gold chain, hair blow-dried to perfection completed the actress' desi glam look.



If there is one person who knows how to style a saree for every event and occasion, it is Kangana Ranaut. The Thalaivii actress has worn her silk sarees with expensive bags to the airport, on red carpets and everywhere else. We love this subtle gold number she styled with a matching sleeveless blouse for Priyanka Chopra Jonas' wedding reception. Minimal makeup and her hair pulled back into a neat bun completed the actress' look.



Stepping out of your comfort zone with a silk saree for the first time? We suggest you take notes from the Ek Villian star who did the same with a gorgeous purple silk saree that she styled with a green blouse. Hair pulled into a slick bun, eye makeup to die for and neutral-tone lips completed this look.

Kundra

A true south-Indian beauty, the Dhadkan actress picked out a hot pink silk saree with gold stripes on it for an event in her hometown. If you're looking to recreate this look, pick out a matching blouse and gold bangles like she did and pin your hair back into a sleek bun to complete the fuss-free yet glam look.

Which actress' silk saree look are you taking inspiration from this festive season? Comment below and let us know.

