Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma: B’Town brides who wore Sabyasachi lehengas on their Wedding

It is not wrong to say that almost every girl dreams of her wedding day. It is also widely believed that a woman looks the prettiest on her D-day. A time when she is right in the middle and the World’s eyes are staged on to her. India experiences and celebrates four seasons, summer, winter, rainy and weddings. Across the globe, our elaborate wedding affairs are an extremely interesting topic of discussion. Easily a 2-3 day affair, weddings are a time for not just the bride and the groom to dress up but the entire clan.

Staying true to our desi roots, our Bollywood brigade too is bowled over by the madness that weddings have to offer. The opulence and extravagance that they showcase is next level. Like any other girl, our Bollywood divas too are equally excited on their wedding day. A lehenga for a bride is of extreme importance as that is the outfit that she is wearing when she is embarking onto a new chapter in her life. One designer, in the past decade has literally changed the face of bridal wear in our country. Sabyasachi, the talented NIFT alumni is also considered as the King of Bridal wear. He has managed to revive our culture and tradition and has brought that into clothes, making all of it work together and look extremely relevant.

Listed below are our Bollywood celebrities who chose to wear Sabyasachi Mukherjee on their special day.

Jonas

The World saw Priyanka Chopra marry the man of her dreams, Nick Jonas, dressed in a traditional red. The former Miss World got married in not one but two ceremonies and won all our hearts over. Her monotone outfit instantly became a huge trend with almost everyone wearing something in a similar hue and form.

The coming together of two movie stars. Deepika Padukone married in a gorgeous red lehenga for her Sindhi wedding. Not just her but Ranveer too was dressed in the gigantic label looking like a legit prince. Also, who can forget the shlokas embroidered on the diva's outfit which kickstarted a major trend.

Easily the wedding that stole all our hearts and made the entire nation and hopeless romantics all around the World go 'aww'. Bollywood star Anushka Sharma married Indian Cricket Team Captain Virat Kohli in a fairy tale in Tuscany, Italy. Breaking away from the red, Sharma opted for a pastel pink lehenga which yet again started a trend of choosing softer colours and go with the classic red. Kohli too was dressed in Sabyasachi and looked like a dream.

Bipasha Basu

The stunning Bipasha Basu opted for a red lehenga with elaborate golden floral embroidery on it. She looked like the quintessential Bengali bride.

Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan opted for a court marriage but that didnt stop her from dressing in a lehenga. Soha picked a beautiful orange and dusted golden lehenga and styled it with a maang tika, paasa and jadau jewellery.

Sagarika Ghatge

Sagarika too just like Soha opted for a court marriage but she made sure that she was a Sabyasachi bride. Draped in a red saree, Sagarika looked effortless stunning. She then opted for a dusted golden Sabyasachi lehenga for her Cocktail function.

Samantha Akkineni

South superstar Samantha Akkineni also chose to be a Sabyasachi bride. Samantha opted for a golden saree with a deep red blouse with elaborate floral embroidery on it.

Asin

Asin who made her way in our hearts through her girl next door roles opted for a golden Sabyasachi lehenga.

Vidya Balan

The Dirty Picture actress Vidya Balan opted for a deep red Sabyasachi saree for her wedding to Siddharth Roy Kapoor.

Rani Mukherjee

Rani Mukherjee for the longest has been a Sabyasachi loyalist. It is widely believed that the actress opted for a Sabyasachi ensemble for her hush-hush wedding in Italy.

Amrita Puri

Aisha actress Amrita Puri looked mesmerising as she opted for a dusted golden lehenga for her Gurudwara wedding.

Not just Bollywood, TV too is blown away by the talented designer. Recently, Mohena Kumari got married in an elaborate wedding wearing the celebrated designer. Kahin Toh Hoga fame actress Aamna Sharif too opted for a beautiful lehenga from the designer for her special day.

