Priyanka Chopra, Jennifer Aniston to Blake Lively: The most STRIKING red gowns on the Emmys red carpet so far

Twinning with the red carpet, red gowns have always been a big hit at the Emmys. Take a look at some of our favourite red gowns that celebrities have worn for the prestigious award show so far.
No look is too glamorous for a red carpet. Be it lavish gowns, pantsuits or even simple elegant dresses, they have all been done to death on every red carpet. But one outfit that screams glamour and never gets old, is twinning with the red carpet in a lavish red gown. 
The Emmy Awards are one of the most prestigious award shows that acknowledge the works of television stars, technicians, and more. The glamorous award show sees multiple faces every year, but the ones that are remembered, are the best-dressed stars who leave a lasting impression. Take a look at all the divas who made an impression on us with their flatteringly glamorous red gowns on the Emmys red carpet. 

Priyanka Chopra Jonas 
At the 2016 Emmys, PeeCee made hearts skip a beat as she walked down the red carpet in a stunning red cut out gown by Jason Wu. She showed off every angle of her dress by twirling around and completed her glamorous look with matching red lipstick and her hair styled into a sleek ponytail. 

Jennifer Aniston 
Back when she was dating Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston walked the red carpet with him in a strapless red dress. She styled the fuss-free outfit with a diamond necklace, a mini purse and her hair pulled into a neat ponytail with a few face-framing tendrils left loose. 

Blake Lively 
Back in 2009, Blake Lively walked the red carpet in a sultry Versace prom dress. It bore a plunging neckline, twisted knot and a thigh-high slit. Her hair pulled back in a sleek manner and styled into a neat high ponytail to complete the look that oozed glamour. 

Nina Dobrev 
At the 2011 Emmy Awards red carpet, The Vampire Diaries actress Nina Dobrev walked the red carpet with then beau Ian Somerhalder in a brilliant red strapless sweetheart neckline Donna Karan number. The outfit featured a glamorous mermaid silhouette and was backless as well! Complete with a simple string of diamonds around her neck, she looked out of the world in the outfit!

Sofia Vergara 
Looking ravishing in Vera Wang at the 2013 Emmy awards, Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara looked sultry in the scalloped hem number which bore a plunging neckline. Emerald, sapphire and ruby earrings added a dash of glam to her look. 

Lea Michele 
At the Emmys 2011 red carpet, Glee actress Lea Michele wore a structured bodycon backless dress with detailed sleeves. We thought she pulled off the minimal number well and looked radiant in it. 

Joey King 
At the 2019 Emmy awards, Kissing Booth star Joey King sported a lovely Zac Posen strapless ball gown with a small bow detail on the back. She styled her short locks in a classy, messy manner with simple diamond studs to complete this regal look. 

Which of the red dresses is your favourite? Comment below and let us know. 

ALSO READ: Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon to Zendaya: ALL the glamorous looks from the virtual Emmy Awards 2020

Credits :GETTY IMAGES

Anonymous 7 minutes ago

Priyanka looks fat, all other look stunning.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Don't compare this wannabe starlet Chopra with real stars! Ridiculous!

