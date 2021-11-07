Priyanka Chopra, Jennifer Lopez to Alia Bhatt: When celebs looked GLAM in Designer of the week: Georges Chakra

Lebanese haute-couture designer Georges Chakra is known for his show-stopping outfits. His designs are known to be striking, daring and edgy while having a feminine touch to them. The Beirut-based designer launched his brand back in 1985 and has been showcasing his collections at the Paris Fashion Week since the mid-1990s.

20 years into his career, the designer's turning point was when his works were prominently featured in the iconic fashion film, The Devil Wears Prada, in 2006. Post that, in the show Gossip Girl, Blake Lively and Leighton Meester also sported his creations several times.

The designer created Rihanna's MET Gala dress back in 2007 which featured a fit-and-flare silhouette style. The top part featured glittery crystals and then opened into a flow loose number from waist-down, making us believe that this could double up as a wedding dress!

In 2008, Beyonce picked out a sunshine yellow gown for the Grammy after-party. Her strapless Georges Chakra gown featured a sweetheart neckline, a ruched style pattern at her waist and a short train with minimal embroidery on the side. A bit of yellow cloth doubled as a choker-style necklace and drop diamond earrings completed the award-winning singer's look.

At the MTV Video Music Awards, Hailey Baldwin also opted for a creation by the ace designer. She sported a sheer beaded silk tulle jumpsuit from Georges Chakra's Fall 2016 collection that flattered her lean silhouette.

For her bachelorette party, bride-to-be, Priyanka Chopra Jonas sported a white long sleeve beaded mini cocktail dress with feather detailing along with a feather duster from Georges Chakra's 2018 Couture collection.

Back in 2020, Sara Ali Khan made an appearance at an award show in a pastel pink strapless gown from Georges Chakra's collection. Styled by Ami Patel, this outfit featured a feather-style neckline and feather detailing across the skirt. A double bow pattern and thigh-high slit completed this angelic look.

Looking ultra-glam, Malaika Arora stepped into a lavish, breath-taking sunshine yellow one-shoulder dramatic gown from the designer's 2019 collection. A ruffle shoulder, thigh-high slit and gold heels completed this show-stopping look.

Jennifer Lopez slipped into a hot pink Georges Chakra gown with a plunging neckline and waist cut-outs for the American Music Awards. Her outfit too, featured a thigh-high slit and she rocked it with black peep-toe stilettos and her hair pulled up into a chic bun.

Alia Bhatt looked regal in a neutral-tone chiffon gown from the designer's collection. Her off-shoulder dress featured a sweeping long train and a corset-style bodice that hugged her figure. The colour flattered her skin tone and she looked regal as a simple braided hairdo completed her look.

Recently, Nora Fatehi looked sensational in a metallic gold ruched gown for the Filmfare 2021 awards. Her gown featured a thigh-high slit and a halter-style neckline. With her hair styled into glamorous waves and shimmery eyelids, she looked no less than a trophy herself!

