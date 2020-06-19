From Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Alia Bhatt: 3 times celebrities made a strong case for co-ords as a WFH uniform

We rounded up your favourite celebrities to give you some inspiration to try out co-ords. Cause they are the absolute best for work-from-home.

If there is one question that hasn’t been answered through these extended lockdown situations, is “do we even like pants anymore?” All jokes aside, the new normal has brought along a whole new lifestyle and wardrobe change. We now focus a lot more on our top than we do our bottoms. Be it zoom calls or filming TikTok videos (we all have done it), our tops have taken precedence and our bottoms, well let’s just say we have fused with sweatpants forever.

Now we aren’t saying give up on them sweatpants but give co-ords a shot. It has the comfort of pyjamas but the chicness of workwear. And we know you don’t want to listen to some faceless person on the internet who is probably typing this in some version of yoga pants, (you’re not wrong), so we got your favourite celebs to make a case for co-ords.

Celebrities even before COVID struck have been partial to the two-piece sets for lounging, working, attending events, travelling and a lot more. While Deepika loves her sweatpant sets for travel with comfy sneakers, Alia will take her co-ords out to play and attend an event wearing them. So here are a few times when they wore co-ords and why you should too.

If you want to give sweatpants a break, ’s skirt set looks super cosy and comfy. You’re always ready for a photo op, or even a zoom call.

For a more formal-adjacent look co-ords with a collared shirt seems like a great option. Alia wore this Peter Pilotto number while she was walking around in LA. So basically this takes you outside too.

is known to wear co-ords whenever she’s travelling. The plaid ones are a favourite. The look is completed with the signature white Nike sneakers.

If all else seems like too much work, just match your top/T-shirt to your leggings or sweatpants and add some gold hoops. Wearing co-ords basically means that you don’t need to change in a hurry for a zoom meeting or video call from your SO. Doesn’t that seem like a great option?

