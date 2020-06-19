  1. Home
  2. fashion

From Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Alia Bhatt: 3 times celebrities made a strong case for co-ords as a WFH uniform

We rounded up your favourite celebrities to give you some inspiration to try out co-ords. Cause they are the absolute best for work-from-home.
12453 reads Mumbai
From Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Alia Bhatt: 3 times celebrities made a strong case for co-ords as a WFH uniformFrom Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Alia Bhatt: 3 times celebrities made a strong case for co-ords as a WFH uniform
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

If there is one question that hasn’t been answered through these extended lockdown situations, is “do we even like pants anymore?” All jokes aside, the new normal has brought along a whole new lifestyle and wardrobe change. We now focus a lot more on our top than we do our bottoms. Be it zoom calls or filming TikTok videos (we all have done it), our tops have taken precedence and our bottoms, well let’s just say we have fused with sweatpants forever. 

Now we aren’t saying give up on them sweatpants but give co-ords a shot. It has the comfort of pyjamas but the chicness of workwear. And we know you don’t want to listen to some faceless person on the internet who is probably typing this in some version of yoga pants, (you’re not wrong), so we got your favourite celebs to make a case for co-ords. 

Celebrities even before COVID struck have been partial to the two-piece sets for lounging, working, attending events, travelling and a lot more. While Deepika loves her sweatpant sets for travel with comfy sneakers, Alia will take her co-ords out to play and attend an event wearing them. So here are a few times when they wore co-ords and why you should too. 

If you want to give sweatpants a break, Priyanka Chopra’s skirt set looks super cosy and comfy. You’re always ready for a photo op, or even a zoom call. 

For a more formal-adjacent look co-ords with a collared shirt seems like a great option. Alia wore this Peter Pilotto number while she was walking around in LA. So basically this takes you outside too. 

Deepika Padukone is known to wear co-ords whenever she’s travelling. The plaid ones are a favourite. The look is completed with the signature white Nike sneakers. 

If all else seems like too much work, just match your top/T-shirt to your leggings or sweatpants and add some gold hoops. Wearing co-ords basically means that you don’t need to change in a hurry for a zoom meeting or video call from your SO. Doesn’t that seem like a great option?

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ | Fashion Hacks: Every fashionable girl should know of THESE easy tricks to elevate their boring outfits

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput: Here’s a list of stars who made their Bollywood debut opposite the actor
From a backup dancer to a star: A look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s journey
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill’s shared surprising things about her love life
Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: When the late actor spoke on nepotism, heartbreak, late mother
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra and others mourn the actor’s death
Sejal Kumar: From being rejected at auditions & leaving an economic degree to a YouTube sensation
Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz, emotional breakdown, Tamasha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Check out the star's RARE facts
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement