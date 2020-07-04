Priyanka Chopra Jonas and street style is a love affair you cannot deny; See Photos

The ‘desi girl’ and now a global icon, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her love affair with street style have no bounds and we have enough proof!

We know for a fact that its 2020 and no celebrity walks into an event without an entourage working them up before. Stylists, makeup artists and hair experts do their jobs with an ultimate goal to make their leading lady look the best! While we do appreciate the stylists and the fab job they do, we also love when celebs show off their own unique style instead of just blatantly following trends.

One such celebrity on our list today is Jonas who definitely has the best entourage of the industry but somehow manages to ace every look that comes her way. While we cannot sit and point out what she looks the best in (it’ll literally take ages!) we can promise you one thing - no one does street style better than her! Be it just a stroll with her pooch or a full-blown monochromatic look, PeeCee surely has a thing or two for street style!

Who said a simple knitted tee is not enough to make a statement? Count on Mrs Jonas to add every bit of oomph to even the simplest of attires!

To be honest, I personally am not a huge fan of print on print. It requires expertise to pull off the right kind of prints together. Breaking all records yet again is Priyanka who made quite a bang by pairing her floral turtle neck with a floral wrap skirt. The look was so colour-co-ordinated that even her lipstick matched the flowers on the ensembles.

Talking about colour-coordination, this monochromatic mustard ensemble is every bit show-stopping. We bet people on the streets would’ve stopped and turned around to see who just arrived! What a way to grab eyeballs! Not to forget the mangalsutra here!

Monochromatic looks seem to be her favourite and honestly with a stocked closet like here’s who wouldn’t want to wear different colours every day?

What are your thoughts about her street style? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :getty images

